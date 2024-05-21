            

      Mindshare's Gopa Menon quits; Menon was digital head for South Asia at the GroupM-owned firm

      GroupM-owned media agency Mindshare’s digital head for South Asia, Gopa Menon has quit the company, Storyboard18 can confirm.

      Menon reported directly to Mindshare South Asia’s chief operating officer Amin Lakhani.

      Media services company that is part of GroupM and WPP, Mindshare’s digital head for South Asia, Gopa Menon has quit, Storyboard18 can confirm.

      At Mindshare, Menon was responsible for driving digital transformation for the network, strategizing and implementing business strategies, digital strategies and roadmaps for Mindshare South Asia and its clients.

      Additionally, Menon also worked towards growing Mindshare’s performance, e-commerce and Martech capabilities. He was also responsible for formulating and implementing organization-wide policies, facilitating collaboration between Mindshare and GroupM agencies to drive business and leverage opportunities.

      Menon also helped in developing and establishing comprehensive goals to drive MindShare’s growth across the market. Spearheading the digital transformation process for clients and helping clients bridge any gaps.

      Headhunting, hiring, and mentoring a team of digital marketing experts across the company, was also a part of Menon’s job profile.

      In other developments, Mindshare has roped in Reckitt's Kalyan Undinty as the head of e-commerce. At Reckitt Undinty scaled a dynamic and sustainable e-commerce business over the past eight years. The GroupM-owned company also appointed Dimpy Yadav as the new Head of Digital Strategy. Prior to joining Mindshare, Yadav was at Xaxis India, where she held multiple leadership roles including as General Manager in her last role.


