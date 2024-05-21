Mindshare's Gopa Menon quits; Menon was digital head for South Asia at the GroupM-owned firm

Media services company that is part of GroupM and WPP, Mindshare’s digital head for South Asia, Gopa Menon has quit, Storyboard18 can confirm.

At Mindshare, Menon was responsible for driving digital transformation for the network, strategizing and implementing business strategies, digital strategies and roadmaps for Mindshare South Asia and its clients.

Additionally, Menon also worked towards growing Mindshare’s performance, e-commerce and Martech capabilities. He was also responsible for formulating and implementing organization-wide policies, facilitating collaboration between Mindshare and GroupM agencies to drive business and leverage opportunities.

Menon also helped in developing and establishing comprehensive goals to drive MindShare’s growth across the market. Spearheading the digital transformation process for clients and helping clients bridge any gaps.

Headhunting, hiring, and mentoring a team of digital marketing experts across the company, was also a part of Menon’s job profile.