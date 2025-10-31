Narendra Modi surpasses Justin Bieber to become fourth most-followed account on X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has overtaken pop star Justin Bieber to become the fourth most-followed account on X (formerly Twitter), according to data from Statista.

As of October 2025, Modi boasts 108.7 million followers, surpassing Justin Bieber’s 106.2 million. His follower base has surged by nearly 30 million since 2021, crossing the 100 million milestone in 2024 — a feat that reaffirmed his dominance as the most-followed serving world leader on the platform.

A Growing Digital Presence

Modi now trails only Elon Musk, Barack Obama, and Cristiano Ronaldo in the global follower rankings. The current top eight accounts on X are:

Elon Musk

Barack Obama

Cristiano Ronaldo

Narendra Modi

Justin Bieber

Donald Trump

Rihanna

Katy Perry

Modi’s ascent on the platform underscores both his expanding international profile and the strategic importance of X in his political communication. The Prime Minister routinely uses the platform to announce policies, interact with citizens, and participate in global discussions, often bypassing traditional media channels.

Changing Dynamics on X

The rise comes amid a period of turbulence and reinvention for X. Three years after Elon Musk acquired and rebranded Twitter, the platform has undergone significant restructuring, mass layoffs, and a push toward subscription-driven models.

While some long-standing celebrities such as Katy Perry, Rihanna, Barack Obama, and Justin Bieber have seen a decline in their follower counts, others — including Musk, Cristiano Ronaldo, Donald Trump, and Modi — continue to gain traction.

