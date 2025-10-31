AI overviews and AI mode are dramatically improving Search: Google's Sundar Pichai

ADVERTISEMENT
AI is driving an expansionary moment for Search. As people learn what they can do with Google’s new AI experiences, they are increasingly coming back to search more. Search and its AI experiences are built to highlight the web, sending billions of clicks to sites every day.
During the Q2 call, Alphabet had shared that overall queries and commercial queries continued to grow year-over-year. This growth rate increased in Q3, largely driven by AI investments in Search, most notably AI Overviews and AI Mode. The company described this as a sign of strong momentum.
As shared by the leadership, AI Overviews drive meaningful query growth. This effect was even stronger in Q3 as users continue to learn that Google can answer more of their questions. The effect was especially pronounced among younger people. The new AI experiences, including AI Overviews and AI Mode, continue to drive growth in overall queries, including commercial queries, creating more opportunities for monetization. AI Overviews are scaling up and are now working for over two billion users, with ads in AI Overviews expanding in English to more countries across desktop, mobile, and other platforms.
At the current baseline of ads—below and within the AI response—Alphabet said monetization is approximately at the same rate. Over time, the company expects richer experiences in AI Mode and AI Overviews to open up opportunities for even more sophisticated placements.
AI Overviews are becoming a natural part of the Google experience, and engagement levels are high. At the current baseline of ads, whether above, below, or within the AI response, monetization remains steady and sets a solid foundation for future innovation. Executives said they are excited about where this development can go.
Alphabet also noted that AI Overviews are expanding the breadth of queries, improving user satisfaction, and enhancing quality metrics. The company believes AI Overviews and AI Mode are dramatically improving Search across the universality of human needs, including commercial categories.
Executives concluded that new modes such as Gemini, AI Overviews, and AI Mode are growing the overall addressable market for search-like engagement, marking a pivotal shift in how users interact with Google Search.