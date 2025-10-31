7 in 10 employers plan to hire freshers in H2 2025, led by tech, retail: TeamLease

ADVERTISEMENT
Despite a tight job market, India’s intent to hire freshers remains strong at 70% for July–December 2025, according to education employability solution provider, TeamLease EdTech.
Among sectors showing the strongest momentum are e-commerce & technology start-ups (88%), retail (87%), and manufacturing (82%). The report noted that 7 in 10 employers plan to hire fresh graduates in 2025.
The most in-demand fresher roles include Process Automation Analyst, Junior NLP Developer, Content Marketing Executive, and Junior Actuarial Analyst.
Metro cities continue to lead hiring-- Bengaluru (81%), Mumbai (67%), and Chennai (59%). Moreover, degree apprenticeship hiring is also most active in Bengaluru (37%), Chennai (30%), and Pune (26%).
The report also highlighted that soft skills are gaining importance as companies integrate automation and AI. Employers increasingly value adaptability, communication, empathy, and ethical judgment as complements to technical capabilities.
“The future of work in India isn’t shrinking — it’s shifting. For freshers, success will depend on building balanced skill sets that combine technical proficiency with adaptability and human-centric abilities, aligned with the changing needs of India’s evolving world of work,” the report stated.
Fresher hiring saw a double-digit jump even during H1 2025, with white-collar job market grew 11% in June.
According to the Naukri JobSpeak Index, hiring in the advertising/PR/Events increased by 22% in the same period, while the Media & Entertainment sector clocked 16% recruitment in the same month.