"The country answered": PM Modi hails 'Make in India' success at IMC 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 at Yashobhoomi on Thursday, championed the progress of the "Make in India" initiative, noting that the country's technological achievements have silenced earlier critics.
The Prime Minister recalled the initial derision the program faced. "When I talked about 'Make in India' initially, people used to make fun," he stated. "They asked how India would make technologically advanced things. The country answered."
Modi highlighted the significant leap in digital infrastructure, contrasting the current scenario with past struggles. "The country that once struggled with 2G now has 5G in almost every district," he announced.
In a major pronouncement on indigenous capability, the Prime Minister revealed that India recently launched its own 4G stack, an achievement that places it among only five nations globally with this capability. He further emphasized that India's 4G stack is "export-ready," projecting it to become a new means of "India's business outreach."
The remarks came as the government seeks to cement India's position as a global manufacturing and technology hub, a core objective of the "Make in India" program launched in September 2014. The initiative aims to boost domestic production and attract foreign investment across 25 key sectors.
The Prime Minister's mention of the journey from 2G to 5G carries strong political undertones, implicitly referencing the controversial 2G spectrum allocation case—often labelled the "2G scam"—that became a major political flashpoint during the previous UPA regime. Modi asserted that India's tech revolution has rapidly progressed over the last decade.