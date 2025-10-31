Tesla opens 34 job vacancies across India as hiring drive expands, see list of jobs and how to apply

            
The new listings include positions such as Vehicle Operator for Tesla’s Autopilot project in India, aimed at developing and testing its autonomous driving capabilities locally.

By  PanchutantraOct 31, 2025 10:20 AM
Tesla has opened 34 new job vacancies in India across Mumbai, Pune, and New Delhi, signalling a significant step in the electric vehicle (EV) giant’s expansion into the world’s third-largest auto market.

The US-based company, led by Elon Musk, has listed the openings on its official recruitment portal hire-r1.mokahr.com, covering eight departments — including Supply Chain, AI & Robotics, Engineering & IT, Charging, Sales & Customer Support, Vehicle Service, Operations & Business Support, and People (Human Resources).

Tesla recently made its long-anticipated entry into India with the launch of the Model Y in two variants and is actively building its team as it looks to strengthen its local operations and supply chain network. Industry analysts expect India’s EV demand to accelerate sharply in the coming years, supported by favourable government policies and rising consumer adoption.

According to the portal, the Engineering & IT and Sales & Customer Support departments each have nine vacancies. The Vehicle Service team is hiring for seven roles, while Supply Chain has four openings. Additionally, there are two positions in AI & Robotics and one each in Charging, Operations & Business Support, and People.

Key Job Roles at Tesla India

Some of the featured openings include:

Supply Chain

Supplier Industrialisation Engineer – Electronics

Global Supply Manager, International Logistics

Assistant Trade Manager/ Trade Manager

Supplier Industrialisation Engineer – Battery Material Manufacturing

Engineering and IT

Application Product Engineer

Application Support Analyst

Desktop Support Technician

Senior Software Engineer - Firebolt

Frontend Software Engineer

Site Reliability Engineer

Software Engineer - IT Application

Application Support Engineer

SailPoint Developer and Operations Specialist

Sales & Customer Support

Delivery Advisor - Mumbai

Consumer Engagement Specialist - Delhi

Inside Sales Advisor

Customer Support Specialist

Store Manager - Delhi

Tesla Advisor - Delhi

Tesla Advisor - Mumbai

Store Manager - Mumbai

Regional Sales Manager/ Sales General Manager

AI & Robotics

Vehicle Operator, Autopilot (Delhi)

Vehicle Operator, Autopilot (Mumbai)

Vehicle Service

Service Advisor - Delhi

Service Advisor - Mumbai

Parts Advisor - Delhi

Parts Advisor - Mumbai

Service Manager - Mumbai

Vehicle Technician - Mumbai/ Delhi

Service Manager - Delhi

Operations and Business Support

Delivery Operations Program Manager - Mumbai/ Delhi

Charging

Field Service Technician - Charging & Energy

People

Senior HR Partner/ HR Manager

Application and Selection Process

Tesla’s recruitment process involves four stages:

Application: Candidates must apply through Tesla’s official careers site or authorised job portals.

Hiring Rounds: Multiple interview rounds assess technical expertise, innovation, and alignment with Tesla’s mission.

Interview: Candidates engage with hiring teams to evaluate their problem-solving approach and cultural fit.

Assessment: Practical tests or case studies are used to measure hands-on capability and domain understanding.

Tesla’s latest hiring round marks another milestone in its gradual establishment in India, as the company prepares for long-term EV operations, local supply chain development, and advanced technology testing within the country.


First Published on Oct 31, 2025 10:26 AM

