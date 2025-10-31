Tesla opens 34 job vacancies across India as hiring drive expands, see list of jobs and how to apply

ADVERTISEMENT
Tesla has opened 34 new job vacancies in India across Mumbai, Pune, and New Delhi, signalling a significant step in the electric vehicle (EV) giant’s expansion into the world’s third-largest auto market.
The US-based company, led by Elon Musk, has listed the openings on its official recruitment portal hire-r1.mokahr.com, covering eight departments — including Supply Chain, AI & Robotics, Engineering & IT, Charging, Sales & Customer Support, Vehicle Service, Operations & Business Support, and People (Human Resources).
The new listings include positions such as Vehicle Operator for Tesla’s Autopilot project in India, aimed at developing and testing its autonomous driving capabilities locally.
Tesla recently made its long-anticipated entry into India with the launch of the Model Y in two variants and is actively building its team as it looks to strengthen its local operations and supply chain network. Industry analysts expect India’s EV demand to accelerate sharply in the coming years, supported by favourable government policies and rising consumer adoption.
According to the portal, the Engineering & IT and Sales & Customer Support departments each have nine vacancies. The Vehicle Service team is hiring for seven roles, while Supply Chain has four openings. Additionally, there are two positions in AI & Robotics and one each in Charging, Operations & Business Support, and People.
Key Job Roles at Tesla India
Some of the featured openings include:
Supply Chain
Supplier Industrialisation Engineer – Electronics
Global Supply Manager, International Logistics
Assistant Trade Manager/ Trade Manager
Supplier Industrialisation Engineer – Battery Material Manufacturing
Engineering and IT
Application Product Engineer
Application Support Analyst
Desktop Support Technician
Senior Software Engineer - Firebolt
Frontend Software Engineer
Site Reliability Engineer
Software Engineer - IT Application
Application Support Engineer
SailPoint Developer and Operations Specialist
Sales & Customer Support
Delivery Advisor - Mumbai
Consumer Engagement Specialist - Delhi
Inside Sales Advisor
Customer Support Specialist
Store Manager - Delhi
Tesla Advisor - Delhi
Tesla Advisor - Mumbai
Store Manager - Mumbai
Regional Sales Manager/ Sales General Manager
AI & Robotics
Vehicle Operator, Autopilot (Delhi)
Vehicle Operator, Autopilot (Mumbai)
Vehicle Service
Service Advisor - Delhi
Service Advisor - Mumbai
Parts Advisor - Delhi
Parts Advisor - Mumbai
Service Manager - Mumbai
Vehicle Technician - Mumbai/ Delhi
Service Manager - Delhi
Operations and Business Support
Delivery Operations Program Manager - Mumbai/ Delhi
Charging
Field Service Technician - Charging & Energy
People
Senior HR Partner/ HR Manager
Application and Selection Process
Tesla’s recruitment process involves four stages:
Application: Candidates must apply through Tesla’s official careers site or authorised job portals.
Hiring Rounds: Multiple interview rounds assess technical expertise, innovation, and alignment with Tesla’s mission.
Interview: Candidates engage with hiring teams to evaluate their problem-solving approach and cultural fit.
Assessment: Practical tests or case studies are used to measure hands-on capability and domain understanding.
Tesla’s latest hiring round marks another milestone in its gradual establishment in India, as the company prepares for long-term EV operations, local supply chain development, and advanced technology testing within the country.