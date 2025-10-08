IMC 2025: PM Modi tosses 'chai' jibe at detractors, says 1GB data cheaper than a cup of tea

ADVERTISEMENT
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized India's digital transformation at he India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025 noting that the cost of 1GB of wireless data is now less than a cup of tea for the average Indian consumer. The comment was an indirect reference to detractors for their often-repeated 'chai' jibe.
Minutes after inaugurating the 9th edition of the IMC, the Prime Minister highlighted a major domestic technological milestone. "India has launched its Made in India 4G Stack. This is a major indigenous achievement for the country," PM Modi stated, confirming that the feat places India among only five countries globally with this capability.
Scindia Draws Parallel Between Semiconductor and Charkha
Earlier in the day, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also addressed the Congress, lauding the nation's progress in technology and innovation as a sign of growing self-reliance.
Scindia specifically cited the country's recent focus on the semiconductor sector as a prime example of this stride. In a notable analogy, the minister remarked that the semiconductor chip is now playing the same critical role for national self-reliance as the charkha (spinning wheel) did before India's independence.