'Guru-Shishya Parampara' is a unique aspect of Indian culture, says Nestlé India MD Suresh Narayanan

With the significant rise in Indian-origin CXOs globally over the past five years, Suresh Narayanan, Chairman and Managing Director (MD) of Nestlé India, highlighted the unique qualities that Indian citizens possess.

At the Storyboard18 Global Pioneers Summit in Mumbai, Narayanan emphasized that the belief in "leadership in thought" is one of the core values that distinguishes Indians globally.

"We often overlook the fact that many iconic concepts in today's world were created by visionary individuals from this country. This underscores the 'thought leadership' has established us as veritable leaders in the world", he said.

Furthermore, he highlighted the significance of India's strong 'Guru-Shishya Parampara (teacher-disciple tradition)'. Citing Kabir's doha, "Guru Gobind dono khade (lord and the guru are both standing), whose feet should I touch? Balhari guru aapno, Gobind diyo batae (Fall at the feet of guru because guru is the one who leads you to the lord", Narayanan said that such ancient teachings are one of the strong pillars that make India distinctive.

The other greatest strengths are India's rich cultural diversity and its ability to thrive amidst contradictions, Narayanan noted.

He explained that there is a concept of 'Nirgun Nirankar' (the invisible, formless lord) and Sargun Sakar (the tangible lord)'. The business tycoon added that such philosophical thoughts enable us to navigate adversity, as embracing contradictions is essential in today's complex world.

Narayanan lauded the introspective qualities of Indian leaders. Mentioning another doha of Kabir, 'Bura jo dekha main chala, bura na duniya koi, jo dil khoja aapna mujhsa bura na koi,' Narayanan elaborated, 'As Indians when we venture out into the world to identify evil, we realize that none are worse than ourselves. This is a huge strength".

Furthermore, Narayanan, who has led Nestlé India for more than 25 years, attributed the enduring success in businesses to their culture.

He said, "Seldom, companies fail because of poor strategies; instead they often fail because of rotten leadership and culture".

He advised leaders to focus on cultivating 'Ibadat (prayer), Insaniyat (being human) and Inayat (decency)', in addition to agility, adaptability, and foresight to ensure a company's long-term success.

"The single most underleveraged parts of corporate life are people, culture, purpose, values, and perspective. Companies who have been on that seemingly boring path, have been extremely successful, and those which have worn off and tried to do things that they are incapable of doing become dismal failures or become tombstones in history that you have forgotten," he added.

On artificial intelligence, Narayanan firmly said, "AI is not meant to become human and humans are not meant to become AI".

Narayanan is retiring from the company effective July 31, 2025. He will be succeeded by senior Amazon executive Manish Tiwary from August 1, next year. Narayanan is credited with steering the company through the Nestlé Maggi crisis and putting the packaged food major on a strong growth trajectory. In his 26-year stint with Nestlé, Narayanan has held senior leadership roles in various geographies including Singapore, Egypt, and the Philippines.

