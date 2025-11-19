Spotify quietly offers limited three-month Premium plan at no cost to targeted users

Spotify users have been checking the app to see if they have been included in the offer.

Spotify has quietly introduced a limited-time promotion in India, offering a three-month trial of its Premium Standard plan at no charge to select users. Once the complimentary period ends, the subscription renews at the usual monthly rate of ₹199. The offer is not universally available, indicating that Spotify is targeting specific accounts rather than launching a broad public campaign.

The promotion came to wider notice after reliable tipster Abhishek Yadav shared a screenshot on X, revealing that his account had received the free trial banner. Since then, users have been checking the app to see if they, too, have been included in the offer.

How to check eligibility:

Spotify has not formally announced the promotion, meaning the only means of verifying eligibility is directly through the app. Users can do so by following these steps:

Open the Spotify app

Tap the ‘Premium’ tab at the bottom

Scroll to the Premium Standard section

Look for a banner advertising three months at ₹0

If visible, continue to the checkout page

If the banner does not appear, the offer cannot be activated manually. It is believed that Spotify is determining eligibility based on factors such as user activity, previous subscription patterns and payment history.

First Published on Nov 19, 2025 12:52 PM