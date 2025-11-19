PhysicsWallah plans 200 offline centres as it expands after strong market debut

ADVERTISEMENT
Edtech platform PhysicsWallah (PW), which made a strong debut on the stock market on Tuesday, is gearing up for a major expansion over the next three years.
Co-founder Prateek Maheshwari said PW plans to open 60–70 new offline centres by the end of FY26, and a total of 200 centres over the next three years. The company will also invest in expanding its reach through 11 Indic languages to deepen access across India.
PW has identified additional growth engines, including increased online penetration and language-led expansion in South India.
According to a report by The Economic Times, Maheshwari said the company is self-sufficient to fund its expansion and does not require external capital to open new centres.
Earlier this month, PhysicsWallah launched its own OTT learning platform, Pi, designed to provide “a clean, ad-free learning environment” at a monthly subscription of Rs 300. Pi will cater to students across a wide range of academic and competitive categories, including CBSE and State Boards, Olympiads, IIT-JEE, NEET, UPSC, SSC, CA, MBA, Commerce, and Law.
On Tuesday, PW listed at a 33% premium over its IPO price band of Rs 103–109 per share. The stock debuted at Rs 145 on the National Stock Exchange and Rs 143.10 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, and ended the day 8% higher than its opening price.