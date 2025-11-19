Ogilvy appoints Lyndsey Corona as CEO for the U.S.

Ogilvy today announced the appointment of Lyndsey Corona as Chief Executive Officer for the U.S., bringing her proven leadership and strategic vision to offices spanning New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and California. In this role, she will be responsible for all aspects of Ogilvy’s business in the U.S. spanning its Advertising, PR, Social & Influence, Customer Experience, and Consulting capabilities, leveraging the breadth and depth of the agency's resources to generate value for clients, nurturing its world-class talent, and accelerating growth across the market. She will also serve as the executive sponsor for the agency’s Verizon relationship. Corona will take on the role effective January 1 reporting to Laurent Ezekiel, Global CEO of The Ogilvy Group.

Laurent Ezekiel, Global CEO of The Ogilvy Group, said, “Lyndsey possesses an ability to deeply connect with our clients, grasp the complexities of their world, and orchestrate teams across our capabilities to deliver creative ideas that don't just solve problems, but fundamentally propel businesses forward. The entrepreneurial spirit and diverse experience that she brings to this role will undoubtedly translate into exceptional value for our clients and growth for the agency as we look to its next chapter.”

As per Olilvy's announcement on their page, Lyndsey Corona added, “The power of Ogilvy is all creative disciplines integrated, under one roof, led and supported by the best talent in the world. We come together to create and accelerate real topline value for our clients as a true force multiplier for their businesses. I look forward to partnering with Laurent and the team across the U.S. on this next chapter.”

With over two decades of experience spanning global agency networks, holding companies, and startups, Corona brings a holistic and invaluable perspective to the role. Corona joined WPP in January to lead the company’s relationship with Verizon as Global Growth Lead. Prior to that, she served as President & Partner of independent creative boutique Slap Global, where she led the agency to its first AOR wins with SeatGeek, Petco, and Eastern Mountain Sports, while doubling the agency's revenue each year. Under her leadership, Slap was named Effies’ Global Independent Agency of the Year and Ad Age Small Agency of the Year for two consecutive years. Prior to Slap, Lyndsey served as Chief Growth Officer for six years at McCann North America, where she also helped launch McCann Entertainment.