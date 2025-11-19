Balaji Telefilms rebrands astrology app as ‘Balaji Astro Guide’

ADVERTISEMENT
Balaji Telefilms Ltd, which last week announced its entry into the astrology segment with the launch of the AstroVani application, said on Wednesday that it has rebranded the platform as Balaji Astro Guide.
The company said the updated name is now live across all digital platforms, including the Google Play Store, with an iOS launch expected soon.
Explaining the rationale behind the rebrand, Balaji Telefilms said the platform received an overwhelming response since launch, but the rising user adoption also led to the emergence of several similar-sounding third-party apps, creating confusion among users seeking the official Balaji product.
“The transition to Balaji Astro Guide is a step in reinforcing our brand’s strategic positioning within the spirituality-tech ecosystem. The new nomenclature strengthens brand recall, eliminates ambiguity, and positions the platform as a direct, authoritative guide for astrology, numerology, and spiritual insights under the trusted Balaji umbrella,” said Sanjay Dwivedi, Group CEO and Group CFO, Balaji Telefilms Ltd.
India’s astrology app market is expanding rapidly. Valued at $163 million in 2024, it is projected to surge to $1.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 49.19%. With interest rising, several players—backed by growing venture capital participation—have entered the segment. Public data shows that funding in the category has jumped from $88,000 in 2015 to $50 million in 2024.
Apps such as Astrotalk and AstroSage have each crossed 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store, highlighting the scale of user demand.