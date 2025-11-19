Badshah enters alcobev market with new vodka brand Shelter6

ADVERTISEMENT
Indian music composer and singer Badshah has launched his own vodka brand, Shelter6, co-created with Cartel Bros — the makers of Glenwalk and Glenjourneys whiskies.
According to a CNBCTV18 report, the company aims to capture at least 25% of India’s vodka market and is targeting a Rs 700-crore valuation within the next three years.
Shelter6 stated that the vodka will be distilled six times in Russia, using water sourced from a glacial lake in Saint Petersburg.
The brand is currently available in Maharashtra, with over 150 stores in Mumbai alone. The company plans to expand across North and South India by the next quarter and enter 7–8 international markets, including Singapore and Thailand.
The vodka maker has also secured orders from the UAE and is preparing for a rapid multi-market rollout.
“In the next 4–5 months, we will be across India,” said Cartel Bros Co-founder Moksh Sani.
With this launch, Badshah joins celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas, Ryan Reynolds, David Beckham, and George Clooney, who have all ventured into the global $1.62-trillion alcobev market.
Shah Rukh Khan, along with his son Aryan Khan, recently entered the premium whisky segment with D’Yavol Inception. Sanjay Dutt launched his scotch whisky brand The Glenwalk, while Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson introduced Teremana Tequila in 2020. Nick Jonas collaborated with John Varvatos to launch Villa One Tequila in 2019. David Beckham partnered to launch Haig Club whisky in 2014, and George Clooney co-founded Casamigos Tequila in 2013.