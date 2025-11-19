Uday Shankar ends layoff fears, sets global vision for JioStar at anniversary townhall

Marking the first anniversary of JioStar, Vice Chairman Uday Shankar addressed senior leadership on Wednesday and delivered a clear message: the company is moving past its restructuring phase, and its future will be defined by global ambition, meritocracy, and a deep commitment to building India’s most influential media and entertainment powerhouse.

Speaking at a town hall to commemorate the milestone, Shankar directly confronted concerns around the recent wave of job cuts that followed the integration of two major entities under the JioStar umbrella. Acknowledging the anxiety the restructuring had generated, he stated unequivocally that the company had entered a stable phase. “Personally, I hate the word layoffs but given the size of operation, it was inevitable. I assure that there will be no further layoffs but I want to build the company on strength of meritocracy,” he said.

Shankar emphasized that the consolidation of roles following the merger was both necessary and strategic. “We have harmonized all the roles when two big companies join hands. Now we have best of hands at work suitable for their roles,” he said, adding that the organization’s future growth must come from the talent and innovation of employees empowered to challenge convention.

In a speech that set a high bar for ambition, Shankar articulated a vision centered on global excellence for JioStar, which has rapidly emerged as a key player in India’s evolving media landscape.

“I want this company to be a benchmark in Media and Entertainment globally. I want everyone to come to office and challenge the status quo everyday,” he said. The message was deliberate: JioStar is not aiming to be just another Indian media company, but a world-class institution capable of shaping global narratives and creative industries.

Reiterating his commitment to talent-first growth, Shankar underscored the company’s aspiration to become a sought-after destination for the brightest minds. “We are aiming to become a magnet to attract best of talent pool available in the country,” he said, suggesting that a more stable organizational structure would enable JioStar to focus on innovation, content creation, and international expansion.

The session also addressed speculation about Shankar’s stake in the company. Amid industry chatter of potential exits or restructuring at the shareholder level, he made his position unmistakably clear. When asked about selling his stake, Shankar responded, “I am not selling off my stakes because my relationship with the family is more than just a shareholder. This is also because I have promised to build a world class Media and Entertainment company in India.”

His remarks reaffirmed both his long-term commitment to JioStar and his strategic alignment with the Reliance leadership. He highlighted a shared vision of creating a globally respected media institution rooted in Indian talent and innovation—one that he believes can serve as a model for the industry.

As JioStar moves into its second year, Shankar’s message aims to rally the workforce around stability, clarity, and global ambition. With restructuring now behind it, the company is positioning itself to scale creatively and operationally, guided by Shankar’s insistence on meritocracy and excellence. His address signals a new chapter—one with fewer internal disruptions and a sharper focus on building a media entity that stands among the world’s best.

