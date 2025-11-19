Cloudflare restores services after major outage disrupts X and other global platforms

ADVERTISEMENT
Cloudflare said it has restored services after a widespread outage on Tuesday disrupted access to a range of major platforms, including X, ChatGPT and several corporate and public sector websites. The Internet infrastructure provider, which supplies content delivery, network and security services to companies worldwide, reported that engineers had implemented a fix and were now monitoring systems to ensure full stability, as reported by Reuters.
The disruption began on Tuesday morning and led to thousands of users encountering 500 errors and service failures across Cloudflare Dashboard, its API and the many platforms that rely on its network. The company later stated on its status page that the issue had been addressed and that services were returning to normal, although some users might continue to face intermittent problems as systems fully recover.
Cloudflare’s chief technology officer, Dane Knecht, spoke on X to acknowledge the failure, stating that the company had let down both its customers and the broader internet. He clarified that the outage was not caused by a cyberattack.
The outage had a broad impact, temporarily preventing access to services such as Canva, Grindr, Spotify, Coinbase and Moody’s credit rating site, the latter displaying an Error Code 500 and directing visitors to Cloudflare for further information. Transport and government services were also affected, with New Jersey Transit reporting that parts of its digital platforms were slow or unavailable, and New York City Emergency Management noting disruptions to some city services.
Cloudflare advised that certain information, schedules and functionalities across affected clients might remain outdated or inaccessible for a short period, adding that teams were working to restore full service as quickly as possible.