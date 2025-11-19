Elevation Capital sells Rs 1,556 crore worth of Paytm shares, cuts stake to 13.47%

Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has increased its stake in the company to 5.15%.

Fintech major Paytm saw one of its earliest and most influential backers, Elevation Capital, offload a significant portion of its shareholding this week.

According to multiple media reports, Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners) sold 1.86% stake in Paytm in a bulk deal worth Rs 1,556 crore. The fund and its related entities reportedly sold 1.19 crore shares at an average price of Rs 1,305 apiece.

Following the transaction, Elevation Capital’s stake in the company has reduced from 15.33% to around 13.47%.

The divestment comes shortly after Ant Group, the financial services arm of Alibaba, sold nearly 4% stake in Paytm for Rs 2,103 crore in October 2025, signalling a broader trend of long-term investors paring their holdings.

In Q2 FY26, Paytm reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 21 crore, while operating revenue rose 24% year-on-year to Rs 2,061 crore, driven by growth in subscription-based merchants, higher payments GMV, and expanding distribution of financial services. Excluding a one-time charge, the company’s profit stood at Rs 211 crore.

