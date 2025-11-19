Microsoft, Nvidia and Anthropic strike major partnership to scale AI Models and next-gen compute

ADVERTISEMENT
Microsoft has announced a significant three-way partnership with Nvidia and Anthropic, aimed at accelerating AI model scaling, strengthening infrastructure and advancing next-generation compute. The collaboration deepens Anthropic’s use of Microsoft Azure, aligns Nvidia’s cutting-edge architectures with Anthropic’s future models and introduces fresh investment from both Microsoft and Nvidia into the fast-growing AI company, as reported by Moneycontrol.
As part of the agreement, Anthropic will scale its Claude AI models on Microsoft Azure, with Claude running on Azure infrastructure powered by Nvidia hardware. This will broaden enterprise access to Anthropic’s frontier models while giving Azure customers greater choice, as Claude will sit alongside other leading AI systems available on Microsoft’s cloud. Anthropic has committed to purchasing $30 billion worth of Azure compute capacity and securing additional contracted capacity of up to one gigawatt.
Anthropic will also bring its newest models — including Sonnet 4.5, Opus 4.1 and Haiku 4.5 — to Microsoft Foundry. This move makes Claude the only frontier AI model to be available across all three major cloud providers, further cementing Anthropic’s position in the enterprise ecosystem.
The deal marks the first time Nvidia and Anthropic will enter a deep technology partnership centred on design and engineering. The two companies will work together to optimise Anthropic’s models for performance, efficiency and total cost of ownership, while shaping Nvidia’s next-generation GPU architectures around Anthropic’s workloads. Anthropic’s substantial compute commitment of up to one gigawatt will be delivered on Nvidia’s Grace Blackwell and Vera Rubin systems, making it one of the largest compute collaborations announced in the sector to date.
Microsoft is simultaneously strengthening its existing relationship with Anthropic by extending Claude’s availability across the Copilot product family, including GitHub Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot and Copilot Studio. This integration ensures customers can use Anthropic’s models directly within Microsoft’s developer and productivity tools.
In support of the collaboration, Nvidia will invest up to $10 billion in Anthropic, while Microsoft will invest up to $5 billion, backing the company’s ambitious growth and long-term roadmap.
The partnership combines Microsoft’s global cloud scale, Nvidia’s leadership in compute hardware and Anthropic’s frontier-model expertise, forming a powerful alliance at a pivotal moment in the rapidly advancing AI landscape.