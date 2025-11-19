Foreigner claims she was fired in Korea after requesting eight days’ leave

ADVERTISEMENT
A foreign national working in South Korea has claimed she was dismissed from her job after requesting eight days’ leave, drawing attention to the country’s strict holiday policies, where many companies reportedly allow no more than five consecutive days off at a time.
The woman, identified as Rebecca (@rebeccainkorea__), shared her experience on Instagram with the caption, “Lost my job in Korea”. She alleged that she had long been overworked and underpaid, often receiving new assignments just as she was about to log off for the day, while being pressured to complete tasks rapidly. “My boss texted me, ‘Are you done yet?’ every 15 minutes,” she wrote.
After enduring these conditions, she said she finally asked for eight days’ leave — only to be told she was being let go instead. “This is what happens to soft personalities. People walk all over you,” she added.
Her post has since prompted an outpouring of support from Instagram users, many of whom said her story reflects the pressures frequently faced by foreign workers in South Korea. Commenters praised her patience and work ethic, while others highlighted the importance of setting firm boundaries in professional environments.
“Take this as a lesson, learn how to set your boundaries, otherwise you’ll get taken advantage of,” one user advised. Another wrote, “You deserve those days off; this is not your fault. Do not say ‘soft’ people.” A further comment encouraged her to move on positively: “Honestly sounds like you’re better off now. Take it as a blessing — you will find your way.”