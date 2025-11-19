Breaking: Planetcast CEO Sanjay Duda resigns; Sanjay Bhat steps in to lead next growth phase

ADVERTISEMENT
Media services provider Planetcast has undergone a major leadership shake-up with long-time executive Sanjay Duda stepping down as CEO with immediate effect, marking the end of a decades-long innings at the company. Duda, who has been associated with Planetcast for over 25 years, will continue in an advisory capacity for the next year to ensure a smooth transition.
Duda’s departure comes at a pivotal time for Planetcast, which has been expanding aggressively in cloud, SaaS and international media services. Over the years, he played a crucial role in shaping the company’s growth trajectory—first as a senior leader and later as chief executive officer. During his tenure, he led strategic pushes into cloud playout, post-production workflows, OTT delivery, and FAST channels, helping the company diversify and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving broadcast-tech ecosystem.
Planetcast is bringing in Sanjay Bhat as the new chief executive officer. Bhatt previously headed the India business for British Telecom, giving him deep operational and commercial experience in large-scale, technology-driven environments. His appointment signals Planetcast’s intent to drive further global expansion and accelerate its cloud-first transformation.
Bhat’s mandate is expected to include strengthening Planetcast’s international footprint, scaling its SaaS offerings, and building on the company’s already strong relationships with global media clients. Planetcast today serves some of the world’s biggest content and broadcast brands.
Planetcast has been pushing forward with major digital investments in recent years. Last year, it launched Planetcast International, aimed at meeting growing global demand for cloud-based media workflows that enhance, secure, and distribute video more efficiently. This initiative has helped global broadcasters reduce costs and improve quality across the content chain.
In a related leadership move, the company has also appointed Suneel Khare as Chief Technology Officer – Digital. With over 25 years of experience, Khare is expected to drive Planetcast’s digital innovation, cloud engineering, and next-generation services roadmap. His appointment further underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening its technology capabilities under the new leadership structure.
While Duda’s resignation marks the end of an era at Planetcast, his continued association in an advisory role ensures continuity during this transition. With Bhat stepping in at a time when the media-tech world is witnessing heightened demand for cloud-native solutions, the leadership reset positions Planetcast for its next phase of growth—both in India and globally.
