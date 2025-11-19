WhatsApp tests Multi-Account Support and Usernames in major feature push

ADVERTISEMENT
WhatsApp is preparing one of its most significant usability updates in recent years, as the platform quietly rolls out native multi-account support to public beta testers. The feature, long requested by users, has appeared in the latest TestFlight beta for iPhone, allowing individuals to add and switch between multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device—without relying on workarounds or the separate WhatsApp Business app.
According to WABetaInfo, some testers are now seeing a new “Account List” section within the app’s settings, alongside a quick-access button next to the QR code icon. The new menu enables users to add a second account directly inside WhatsApp, eliminating the need for an additional handset or a Business profile. The company is also laying early groundwork for usernames, signalling a potential shift in how identity is managed on the platform, beyond the traditional reliance on phone numbers.
At present, the beta supports two accounts. The second profile may be entirely new and linked to a fresh phone number, or it may be an existing one previously used on WhatsApp Business or another device. Users can also link a companion account—already active on a different phone—by scanning a QR code, after which messages and settings sync seamlessly to the primary device.
Each account functions independently, maintaining separate chat histories, backup settings and notification tones. Incoming alerts are clearly labelled to indicate which account they belong to, helping to avoid accidental replies from the wrong profile.
WhatsApp has not yet confirmed when the update will reach the general public, but the feature’s current polish suggests it is advancing steadily through the testing phase. With multi-account support and usernames now in development, the platform appears poised for a substantial upgrade to its core user experience.