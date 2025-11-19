‘Not selling my stake’: Uday Shankar ends speculation on exit from JioStar

According to people familiar with the matter, the clarity provided by Shankar is expected to help the company at a crucial juncture.

Uday Shankar has firmly put to rest speculation around a possible stake sale in JioStar, asserting that he remains deeply committed to the company’s long-term vision and its partnership with the Reliance leadership. Speaking during a closed-door interaction with senior executives on the company’s first anniversary, Shankar made it clear that he intends to stay fully invested—financially and strategically—as JioStar scales its ambitions in the media and entertainment sector.

Responding to a direct question about whether he planned to dilute or exit his ownership, Shankar said, “I am not selling off my stakes because my relationship with the family is more than just a shareholder. This is also because I have promised to build a world class Media and Entertainment company in India.” His unequivocal stance signals stability at the shareholder level at a time when India’s media sector continues to undergo rapid consolidation, leadership churn, and aggressive investment cycles.

According to people familiar with the matter, the clarity provided by Shankar is expected to help the company at a crucial juncture. JioStar has spent its first year integrating large teams and operations following the merger of major media entities under the Reliance umbrella.

Questions around future direction—especially shareholder intent—had naturally surfaced amid the restructuring. With Shankar now publicly ruling out any stake sale, the company is expected to operate with a clearer sense of continuity as it prepares for the next phase of expansion.

Shankar emphasized that the consolidation of roles following the merger was both necessary and strategic. “We have harmonized all the roles when two big companies join hands. Now we have best of hands at work suitable for their roles,” he said, adding that the organization’s future growth must come from the talent and innovation of employees empowered to challenge convention.

In a speech that set a high bar for ambition, Shankar articulated a vision centered on global excellence for JioStar, which has rapidly emerged as a key player in India’s evolving media landscape. “I want this company to be a benchmark in Media and Entertainment globally. I want everyone to come to office and challenge the status quo everyday,” he said. The message was deliberate: JioStar is not aiming to be just another Indian media company, but a world-class institution capable of shaping global narratives and creative industries.

Reiterating his commitment to talent-first growth, Shankar underscored the company’s aspiration to become a sought-after destination for the brightest minds. “We are aiming to become a magnet to attract best of talent pool available in the country,” he said, suggesting that a more stable organizational structure would enable JioStar to focus on innovation, content creation, and international expansion.

First Published on Nov 19, 2025 2:02 PM