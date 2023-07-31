comScore

Omnicom Media Group elevates Deep Singh as national head of strategy

Deep Singh's responsibility will include addressing the strategic requirements of OMD and PHD India’s key clients, followed by leveraging the agency’s future-facing offerings to help clients unlock new potential and build a strong, strategic foothold for Omnicom Media Group in the market.

By  Storyboard18Jul 31, 2023 11:03 AM
Deep Singh has over 17 years of experience in the fields of advertising, media, brand, process consulting and teaching. Before joining PHD, he was leading the strategy product at Mindshare for its North and East regions.

Omnicom Media Group India promotes Deep Singh as its national head of strategy. He ascends to this position from his successful stint as PHD India’s strategy lead since February 2021.

In his new role, Singh embarks on a collaborative journey with the Group and its chief executive officers and chief growth officer to deliver on ambitious growth targets and pitches for new business opportunities.

A key focus will be the wide scale adoption of Omni’s product suite – Omnicom’s precision marketing and insights platform, to deliver business outcomes. Singh will now be tasked with addressing the strategic requirements of OMD and PHD India’s key clients, leveraging the agency’s future-facing offerings to help clients unlock new potential and building a strong, strategic foothold for Omnicom Media Group in the market, while working with key stakeholders to simplify the complex.

This appointment adds to a series of strategic elevations within the organization.

He has also lent his expertise over the years across roles at J. Walter Thompson Worldwide and Elephant Design.

Speaking about his new role, Singh said, “I am excited to take on this role and help accelerate OMG India’s strategic footprint. Agility and strategic superiority are paramount in maintaining a competitive edge and I’m keen on leveraging these frameworks to meet the growing needs of the marketplace. My focus will be on leading the organization’s strategic initiatives and ensuring that we navigate the areas of emerging possibilities to deliver scalable business solutions and growth for us and our clients.”


First Published on Jul 31, 2023 11:03 AM

