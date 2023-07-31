Omnicom Media Group elevates Deep Singh as national head of strategy

Omnicom Media Group India promotes Deep Singh as its national head of strategy. He ascends to this position from his successful stint as PHD India’s strategy lead since February 2021.

In his new role, Singh embarks on a collaborative journey with the Group and its chief executive officers and chief growth officer to deliver on ambitious growth targets and pitches for new business opportunities.

A key focus will be the wide scale adoption of Omni’s product suite – Omnicom’s precision marketing and insights platform, to deliver business outcomes. Singh will now be tasked with addressing the strategic requirements of OMD and PHD India’s key clients, leveraging the agency’s future-facing offerings to help clients unlock new potential and building a strong, strategic foothold for Omnicom Media Group in the market, while working with key stakeholders to simplify the complex.

This appointment adds to a series of strategic elevations within the organization.

Singh has over 17 years of experience in the fields of advertising, media, brand, process consulting and teaching. Before joining PHD, he was leading the strategy product at Mindshare for its North and East regions, where he steered the blueprint for illustrious brands like GSK, PepsiCo, Unilever, Dyson, Pizza Hut, KFC and Urban Clap.

He has also lent his expertise over the years across roles at J. Walter Thompson Worldwide and Elephant Design.