One Health Assist appoints Divya Dixit as Chief Growth Officer

One Health Assist, an integrated healthcare ecosystem, has announced the appointment of Divya Dixit as Chief Growth Officer (CGO). As the CGO, her mandate focuses on driving business to consumer revenue for the brand and strategic business collaborations as well as focus on wellness and ecommerce divisions.

In this role, Dixit will be responsible for spearheading the organisation’s growth initiatives, driving revenue generation through strategic partnerships and multi-channel marketing efforts, both in domestic and international markets.

Talking about the appointment, Davinder Bhasin, Founder, One Health Assist, said, “We are happy to welcome Divya onboard as our Chief Growth Officer. Her portfolio in scaling companies through growth as well as strategic initiatives speaks for itself and she will play a crucial role in our vision to be the market leader as we enter this dynamic phase in the healthcare sector.”

With over 25 years of experience in growth marketing, digital transformation and business expansion, Dixit has previously worked with organisations such as Alt Balaji, ZEE5, Saregama, Tata Docomo, Star TV, UTV, Sony Entertainment and Barista Coffee. Speaking on her new role, Divya Dixit said, “I look forward to driving top line initiatives that will further One Health Assist’s mission to revolutionise healthcare through digital transformation as well as driving incredible consumer experience. The brand is uniquely positioned to be an industry leader, and I’m eager to be a part of this growth curve.”

At Alt Balaji, under her four year leadership tenure, it witnessed a business growth from a 7 Crore topline to a 110 Crore.