Paytm's CHRO Swati Rustagi steps down

Swati Rustagi, who led Paytm as the chief human resources officer, according to a report, has stepped down from her position. Currently, she is serving her notice period. The report also added that Rustagi is likely to join Adobe.

Rustagi, who had taken up the position at Paytm in 2023, began her career at Hindustan Unilever, and went on to work across DSP Merrill Lynch, Johnson & Johnson Medical, Patni Computer Systems, Max Healthcare and Amazon.

As the director - human resources, Johnson & Johnson Medical, since 2008, she led HR for the surgical care businesses for J&J Medical (70 percent of total business in India). She also provided oversight to specialist areas of recruitment, L&D, talent management, employee engagement throughout. In 2009-2010, she also got an opportunity to lead work in compensation and benefits for J&J India.

In February, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, founder of One97 Communications, parent company of fintech establishment Paytm, resigned as the non-executive chairman and board member of the firm’s banking arm Paytm Bank. This was a part of reconstituting the Board of the payments bank, the company said. OCL owns the Paytm brand, stated Moneycontrol.