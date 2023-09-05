Pepperfry elevates Ashish Shah as chief executive officer

Pepperfry, an e-commerce furniture and home goods marketplace announced the elevation of its co-founder, Ashish Shah, to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Shah, who co-founded the company alongside Ambareesh Murty in 2012, brings with an experience spanning two decades in the Indian e-commerce landscape. As the erstwhile COO of the company, heading operations, category management, product and omnichannel business, Shah has played a pivotal role in shaping Pepperfry's customer-centric strategy, supply side strengths and operational excellence.

This appointment follows the untimely demise of Ambareesh Murty, Pepperfry's co-founder and former CEO. Under Murty’s leadership, Pepperfry ushered in a transformative era in Indian furniture and home goods online shopping marketplace. It established a platform renowned for its unique blend of quality, affordability, convenience and revolutionising the way Indian consumers shop for furniture.

"Pepperfry remains focused on its mission to provide a wide array of well-designed products to help customers create inspiring and functional living spaces. Pepperfry has always been committed to enhancing the way people create homes, and I am honoured to lead this incredible team of dedicated individuals who share this passion. The best tribute to Ambareesh will be to build on the foundation laid by us and fortify Pepperfry's position as India’s leading furniture and home products company," said Shah.

Pepperfry has secured $23 million in funding from existing shareholders, including institutional investors and family offices, underscoring their confidence in the company’s vision and strategic plans for future.

The latest round of capital infusion will strengthen Pepperfry’s ability to cater to the evolving needs of its 10 million+ and increasing customer base through a strong omnichannel presence, a robust supply chain and tech driven innovation. Pepperfry will reiterate its fundamental proposition of variety and leverage its retail footprint of 190+ studios in over 100 cities.