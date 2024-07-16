            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • pepsico-elevates-adam-warner-to-vice-president-global-sports-entertainment-partnerships-37244

      PepsiCo elevates Adam Warner to Vice President - Global Sports & Entertainment Partnerships

      Adam Warner began his career at PepsiCo as a senior brand manager and went on to hold various roles in different capacities.

      By  Storyboard18Jul 16, 2024 3:51 PM
      PepsiCo elevates Adam Warner to Vice President - Global Sports & Entertainment Partnerships
      Adam Warner holds a bachelors degree in commerce from the University of Birmingham.

      PepsiCo has promoted Adam Warner to the position of vice president - global sports and entertainment partnerships.

      Warner began his career at PepsiCo as a senior brand manager and went on to hold various roles in different capacities. He holds a bachelors degree in commerce from the University of Birmingham.

      In May, Ahmed ELsheikh, who led PepsiCo as the president for the India region, joined PepsiCo Middle East, in Saudi Arabia as the chief executive officer.

      He stated, "As I bid farewell to PepsiCo #India, I feel fortunate to have been given the opportunity to lead that business, an experience that has profoundly enriched both my personal and professional journey. As we navigate through what I believe to be India's defining decade, I will always be cheering for the #PepsiCo India family, celebrating every win in spirit, wherever I may be."

      "I am confident that under Jagrut Kotecha’s leadership, hashtag#PepsiCoIndia will continue to scale new heights!," the post added.


      Tags
      First Published on Jul 16, 2024 3:51 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      IdeateLab appoints Ravi Bhaya as new CEO

      IdeateLab appoints Ravi Bhaya as new CEO

      Brand Makers

      Pranav Mishra joins as head of distribution at Kotak Mahindra Group

      Pranav Mishra joins as head of distribution at Kotak Mahindra Group

      Brand Makers

      Havas Group India's chief strategy officer Anirban Mozumdar moves on

      Havas Group India's chief strategy officer Anirban Mozumdar moves on

      Brand Makers

      Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages appoints Harsh Bhutani as CFO

      Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages appoints Harsh Bhutani as CFO

      Brand Makers

      Tata Group to retain all top positions of Air India post-merger with Vistara: Report

      Tata Group to retain all top positions of Air India post-merger with Vistara: Report

      Brand Makers

      Bajaj Electricals appoints Vishal Chadha as COO - Consumer Products Division

      Bajaj Electricals appoints Vishal Chadha as COO - Consumer Products Division

      Brand Makers

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Licious, Ogilvy India, Dentsu and more

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Licious, Ogilvy India, Dentsu and more