PepsiCo elevates Adam Warner to Vice President - Global Sports & Entertainment Partnerships

PepsiCo has promoted Adam Warner to the position of vice president - global sports and entertainment partnerships.

Warner began his career at PepsiCo as a senior brand manager and went on to hold various roles in different capacities. He holds a bachelors degree in commerce from the University of Birmingham.

In May, Ahmed ELsheikh, who led PepsiCo as the president for the India region, joined PepsiCo Middle East, in Saudi Arabia as the chief executive officer.

He stated, "As I bid farewell to PepsiCo #India, I feel fortunate to have been given the opportunity to lead that business, an experience that has profoundly enriched both my personal and professional journey. As we navigate through what I believe to be India's defining decade, I will always be cheering for the #PepsiCo India family, celebrating every win in spirit, wherever I may be."

"I am confident that under Jagrut Kotecha’s leadership, hashtag#PepsiCoIndia will continue to scale new heights!," the post added.