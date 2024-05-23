            

      Ahmed ELsheikh joins PepsiCo Middle East as CEO

      Previously, Ahmed ELsheikh led PepsiCo as the president for the India region.

      By  Kashmeera SambamurthyMay 23, 2024 11:28 PM
      Ahmed ELsheikh started his career at Johnson & Johnson as national sales manager, and then his innings at PepsiCo began in 2001 as the franchise manager for the GCC region.

      Ahmed ELsheikh, who led PepsiCo as the president for the India region, has joined PepsiCo Middle East, in Saudi Arabia as the chief executive officer.

      He stated, "As I bid farewell to PepsiCo #India, I feel fortunate to have been given the opportunity to lead that business, an experience that has profoundly enriched both my personal and professional journey. As we navigate through what I believe to be India's defining decade, I will always be cheering for the #PepsiCo India family, celebrating every win in spirit, wherever I may be."

      "I am confident that under Jagrut Kotecha’s leadership, hashtag#PepsiCoIndia will continue to scale new heights!," the post added.

      ELsheikh started his career at Johnson & Johnson as national sales manager, and then his innings at PepsiCo began in 2001 as the franchise manager for the GCC region.


      First Published on May 23, 2024 11:22 PM

