PepsiCo names Om Jha as Director - Global Media Capabilities

Previously, Om Jha led PepsiCo as director - media, data, marketing capabilities and partnerships.

By  Storyboard18Mar 5, 2025 9:38 AM
Om Jha started his career at Mahindra Group as section engineer, and then joined Abbott Laboratories. From there, he moved to Idea Cellular, and then worked at KPMG India, airtel, GroupM, and Disney Star.

Om Jha, who led PepsiCo as director - media, data, marketing capabilities and partnerships, has been elevated to director - global media capabilities.

In a note, he shared, "5.5 years back when I had started with PepsiCo, I was excited and nervous. I was stepping in do something I had never done before. Thanks to Vishal Kaul for hiring me and introducing to the world of possibilities and Thanks to George Kovoor and Anshul Khanna for letting me define my own role with every passing year. Now I am at a juncture where I am super excited and little bit nervous too as I start in a new role in the Global Media & Transformation Team."

Jha started his career at Mahindra Group as section engineer, and then joined Abbott Laboratories. From there, he moved to Idea Cellular, and then worked at KPMG India, airtel, GroupM, and Disney Star.

As the former head of media and partnerships at PepsiCo, Jha spearheaded the practice of connecting the iconic set of brands at PepsiCo to the consumers through media, data & technology.

He led end-to-end procurement & negotiations for all elements of advertising and marketing for incremental efficiencies and effectiveness.


First Published on Mar 5, 2025 9:38 AM

