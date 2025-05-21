            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • practo-appoints-shoumyan-biswas-as-global-chief-strategy-marketing-officer-66711

Practo appoints Shoumyan Biswas as Global Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer

In his new role, Biswas will lead Practo’s global business expansion along with focusing on deepening customer engagement and accelerating profitable growth in India.

By  Storyboard18May 21, 2025 2:30 PM
Practo appoints Shoumyan Biswas as Global Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer
His career includes positions such as CMO & Group Loyalty Head at Tata Digital, CBO at Rebel Foods, and CMO at Flipkart.

Practo has appointed Shoumyan Biswas as its new Global Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer. Biswas brings over two decades of extensive leadership experience and a proven track record of building customer-centric growth engines across diverse industries. His expertise will be invaluable in advancing Practo’s mission to help people live healthier, longer lives through strategic clarity and driving innovation to improve health outcomes.

In his new role, Biswas will lead Practo’s global business expansion along with focusing on deepening customer engagement and accelerating profitable growth in India. He will play a key role in shaping the company’s global growth strategy plans, with a strong emphasis on category expansion and a sharper consumer focus.

His career includes positions such as CMO & Group Loyalty Head at Tata Digital, CBO at Rebel Foods, and CMO at Flipkart. His nine-year tenure at Unilever further solidified his expertise in building strong brands and driving consumer engagement. In this new role, he will work closely with Shashank ND, Co-founder & CEO at Practo, to drive Practo’s growth strategy.

Commenting on the appointment, Shashank ND, Co-founder & CEO at Practo, said, “Shoumyan’s exceptional leadership experience and strategic acumen comes at a pivotal time as we embark on our next phase of growth. As we relentlessly work towards our mission to improve health outcomes, his broad experience across diverse industries will be critical in driving further growth while shaping our overall strategy & global expansion. We are delighted to welcome him to our leadership team and look forward to his contributions in delivering exceptional value to our users.”

Shoumyan Biswas, on his appointment as Global Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer, said, “The healthcare industry stands at an exciting intersection of technology and AI, poised to create a lasting impact that can make quality healthcare truly accessible while improving health outcomes. Practo has been at the forefront of this transformation for the past 17 years. I am excited to be a part of this mission with a deep focus on a customer centric approach & while driving global expansion.”


Tags
First Published on May 21, 2025 2:30 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Indri whiskey maker's profit falls 8% to Rs 39 crore in Q4FY25

Indri whiskey maker's profit falls 8% to Rs 39 crore in Q4FY25

Brand Makers

Carl Pei to Tim Cook after Nothing’s design lead joins Apple: ‘Let me know...'

Carl Pei to Tim Cook after Nothing’s design lead joins Apple: ‘Let me know...'

Brand Makers

As a computer scientist, it's a unique time in history: Google co-founder Sergey Brin

As a computer scientist, it's a unique time in history: Google co-founder Sergey Brin

Brand Makers

OLX India appoints Olive Sen as Chief Business Officer

OLX India appoints Olive Sen as Chief Business Officer

Brand Makers

Cleartrip appoints Manoj Awasthi as Chief Technology Officer

Cleartrip appoints Manoj Awasthi as Chief Technology Officer

Brand Makers

Elon Musk says he'll stay Tesla CEO for 5 more years: Unless I die"

Elon Musk says he'll stay Tesla CEO for 5 more years: Unless I die"

Brand Makers

Vijay Tandon steps down as Chairman and Independent Director of Radio City

Vijay Tandon steps down as Chairman and Independent Director of Radio City