Cleartrip appoints Manoj Awasthi as Chief Technology Officer

Cleartrip, a Flipkart company and online travel technology brand, has announced the appointment of Manoj Awasthi as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). As per the company, the appointment is a strategic move to bolster the company’s leadership and further its ambition to be a tech-first travel brand that makes travel planning seamless, intuitive and delightful for modern Indian travellers.

At Cleartrip, Manoj Awasthi will lead the tech charter, bringing together engineering, data, and infrastructure to build a more scalable and user-focused platform.

Prior to joining Cleartrip, Awasthi served as the Chief Technology & Product Officer at Julo, where he played a pivotal role in launching category-first fintech products like JULO Turbo (5 mins disbursement), Klikilat (one click transaction), Protect+ (embedded insurance), to name a few while organizing Core Technology and Product Engineering divisions for continuous focus on core foundations of Infrastructure, Security, QA and IT & Networks.

He brings over two decades of deep expertise across engineering leadership, platform innovation, and digital transformation and has also worked with Tokopedia and Adobe in the past.

Ramesh Gururaja, Senior Vice President, Consumer Products & Growth, Flipkart said, “Manoj’s appointment is a big step forward in building a future-ready leadership team with strong, cross-functional expertise. His arrival aligns perfectly with our vision of strengthening our tech platform to drive long-term growth and innovation. With him on board, we’re doubling down on intuitive design, product agility, and tech-led differentiation, all of which are critical to building a truly category-defining travel platform.”

Manoj Awasthi, Chief Technology Officer, Cleartrip, “I’m excited to join Cleartrip, a brand that’s all about making travel planning a joyful experience. At Cleartrip, I look forward to bringing that experience to modernize our tech stack, make room for faster experimentation, and build systems that make travel planning simpler and smoother for our users.”