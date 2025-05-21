            
Centre extends timeline for quality control order implementation till March 19 following stakeholder consultation

Government has deferred the Quality Control Order (QCO) for electrical appliances. The QCO aims to regulate appliance safety standards, with extended timelines for MSMEs, R&D imports, and legacy stock clearance.

By  Storyboard18May 21, 2025 12:16 PM
Quality Control Order reflect a strategic push to raise product standards in India, enabling Indian manufacturers to thrive in both domestic and international markets. (Image source: Unsplash)

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, has extended the implementation timeline for the Safety of Household, Commercial and Similar Electrical Appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2025. The decision follows stakeholder consultations chaired by Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on May 15, 2025.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a strong quality framework across industries, DPIIT has been actively notifying QCOs to enhance manufacturing standards and bolster the global reputation of 'Made in India' products. These efforts are complemented by the development of testing infrastructure, product manuals, and accreditation of testing laboratories.

Taking cognizance of industry concerns regarding implementation challenges and legacy stock, the DPIIT has notified the revised Quality Control Order on May 19, 2025. To enable ease of doing business, the QCO will now come into force from March 19, 2026 for domestic large and medium enterprises as well as for foreign manufacturers.

The QCO applies to all electrical appliances intended for household, commercial, or similar applications with rated voltage not exceeding 250V for single-phase appliances and 480V for others, including DC-supplied and battery-operated appliances. Appliances already covered under separate QCOs or existing mandatory BIS certification requirements are excluded from its ambit.

Further, the QCO incorporates several key relaxations and exemptions including additional time for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs); 6-month extension for micro enterprises and 3-month extension for small enterprises.

It also includes exemption for imports by domestic manufacturers for producing export-oriented products; exemption for import of up to 200 units for Research and Development purposes; provision for clearance of legacy stock (manufactured or imported before implementation) within six months from the effective date.

The QCO is a critical step in restricting the import of sub-standard products and ensuring consumer safety, while also enhancing competitiveness of Indian industry. Through initiatives like these, the Government of India is striving to create a world-class, self-reliant manufacturing ecosystem under the vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

QCOs reflect a strategic push to raise product standards in India, enabling Indian manufacturers to thrive in both domestic and international markets.


First Published on May 21, 2025 12:16 PM

