            

Citroen appoints Xavier Chardon as new CEO

Beginning June 2, Xavier Chardon will assume leadership at Citroen and report directly to Jean-Philippe Imparato, Stellantis' Chief Operating Officer for Enlarged Europe.

By  Storyboard18May 21, 2025 8:17 AM
Xavier Chardon brings extensive automotive experience, having previously served at Citroen from 1994 to 2012.

Automotive giant Stellantis announced on Monday the appointment of Xavier Chardon as the new CEO of its Citroen brand, effective June 2.

Chardon succeeds Thierry Koskas, who departs the group after less than two years at the helm.

Chardon brings extensive automotive experience, having previously served at Citroen from 1994 to 2012, including his role as a managing director in France.

He joins Citroen from Volkswagen Group, where he recently oversaw European sales and led operations in France for the past four years.

Chardon's appointment comes as Stellantis, the parent company of brands like Jeep and Peugeot, continues its search for a new CEO to replace Carlos Tavares, who abruptly exited in December following significant declines in sales and profitability.

In his new role, Chardon will report directly Jean-Philippe Imparato, Stellantis' Chief Operating Officer for Enlarged Europe.


First Published on May 21, 2025 8:17 AM

