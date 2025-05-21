Elon Musk says he'll stay Tesla CEO for 5 more years: Unless I die"

Elon Musk has signalled his intent to remain at the helm of Tesla for at least five more years, dismissing ongoing speculation about a potential leadership change at the electric vehicle giant.

“Unless I die,” Musk said, when asked about his tenure during an appearance at an event in Doha on Tuesday. He also acknowledged the polarising impact of his persona, quipping, “There are people buying Teslas because Elon is crazy.”

His comments follow weeks of rumours and media reports suggesting that Tesla’s board had begun exploring succession plans earlier this year. In late April, outlets including The Wall Street Journal and CNN reported that the board had contacted executive search firms as early as March to evaluate potential replacements. The reports cited growing concerns over Musk’s divided attention—particularly due to his role with the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)—and Tesla’s underwhelming financial performance in the first quarter of 2025.

Musk has forcefully denied the claims, labelling the WSJ report “deliberately false” and “an ethical breach.” Tesla chair Robyn Denholm also issued a statement rejecting the rumours as “absolutely false” and affirming the board’s continued confidence in Musk’s leadership.

Despite these denials, the controversy has reignited investor and analyst concerns over Musk’s multitasking across various ventures, including X (formerly Twitter), SpaceX, Neuralink, and his increasingly political public persona.

At the Doha event, Musk tried to reassure stakeholders, asserting that Tesla has “already turned around” following a difficult quarter. He described Europe as the company’s “weakest market,” but said the company was showing strong performance “everywhere else.”

Crucially, Musk noted that maintaining “reasonable control” of Tesla remains key to his continued involvement, hinting once again at his desire to avoid being sidelined by institutional investors or activist shareholders.

He also referred to acts of “violence committed against my companies” and personal threats, which he framed as being “on the wrong side of history.”