Radio City's Q4 FY25 results: Losses mount to Rs 38 crore amid revenue decline

Music Broadcast Limited, which operates under the brand name Radio City, has announced its Quarter 4 result for the fiscal year 2025. The company reported significant losses in Q4, as well as full fiscal year 2025, amid the resignation of the company's chairman.
The company's Q4FY25 losses stood at Rs 38 crore, while in full fiscal 2025 at Rs 33.8 crore.
In the March quarter in fiscal 2024, Radio City had clocked a profit of Rs 3.6 crore and in FY24 Rs 6.84 crore.
Meanwhile, Radio City's Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director, Vijay Tandon, has resigned from his position due to health reasons.
The company's revenue from operations has also plunged to Rs 54.6 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 62.83 crore, while the total income dropped to Rs 61.6 crore.
According to the company, 40% of the clients on the radio platform advertised on Radio City, while 32% of new clients advertised on the platform in full fiscal 2025.
The Music Broadcast company added that 27% of the revenue emerged from 'Created Business', such as Properties, Proactive pitches, Digital, Sponsorships & Special days. The company's digital revenue increased by 14% in Q4FY25.