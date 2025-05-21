            
Vijay Tandon steps down as Chairman and Independent Director of Radio City

The resignation came into effect at the close of business hours on May 19, 2025.

By  Storyboard18May 21, 2025 8:52 AM
Tandon’s departure also includes relinquishing his roles in all committees of the Board, both as Chairman and as a member, effective immediately.

Vijay Tandon has resigned as Chairman and Non-Executive Independent Director of Radio City, citing health-related concerns. The resignation came into effect at the close of business hours on May 19, 2025.

In his formal communication to the Board, Tandon expressed regret over his inability to continue in his current capacity due to health reasons. He also confirmed that there were no material reasons for stepping down beyond those stated in his resignation letter.

"It has been a privilege and an honour to be associated with the Company and to contribute to its growth and governance," Tandon wrote, thanking his fellow Board members, the management and stakeholders for their support during his tenure.

A veteran in the corporate world, Tandon brought extensive governance experience. The company is yet to announced a successor for the role.


