PepsiCo's Kalen Thornton joins Pizza Hut as global brand chief

      In his new role, Kalen Thornton will lead Pizza Hut's global brand strategy and oversee all aspects of marketing which will span across 110 markets and territories.

      May 21, 2024
      Kalen Thornton's role will become effective starting June 10, where he will report to Aaron Powell, division chief executive officer, Pizza Hut.

      Kalen Thornton, who led PepsiCo as vice president - sports, entertainment and gaming, has joined Pizza Hut as global brand chief. In his past role, Thornton led sports, entertainment, and gaming across the PBNA portfolio marketing: Pepsico, Gatorade, and Energy brands.

      He started his career as a professional athlete at Dallas Cowboys and went on to work across Citi, Morgan Stanley, Pharos Capital Group and Nike.

      As the North America vice president men's brand management, he was responsible for developing our go to market strategy and execution of the long-term strategic vision for the Nike Men’s Consumer Construct which aggregates all of Nike’s Performance and Lifestyle Segments, sport dimensions, athletes and Brand moments.


      First Published on May 21, 2024 11:15 AM

