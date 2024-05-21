            

      Prataap Snacks appoints Amrit Chaudhary as SVP and head of sales

      Amrit Chaudhary has previously worked with companies like Britannia Industries Limited, ITC, Dabur India Limited, Pepsico Limited and Hindware Home Innovation.

      Chaudhary has over 15 years of experience in FMCG, sales and marketing, business operations, strategy and modern trade. He has worked across all geographies in India and started his career as an entrepreneur in exotic & perishable food business.

      The company behind 'Yellow Diamond Chips,' Prataap Snacks, has appointed Amrit Chaudhary as SVP and head of sales, effective July 1.

      In December 2019, it was reported that the promoters of Prataap Snacks Limited (PSL), are reportedly in discussions to sell a controlling stake in the listed company. It was reported that the negotiations were being led by Sequoia capital, which is part of the promoter group, and owns close to 47 percent of the Indore-based company.

      On Monday (May 20), PSL reported a 43% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at ₹12.4 crore for the fourth quarter that ended March 31, 2024. In the corresponding quarter, Prataap Snacks posted a net profit of ₹21.6 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing. The company's revenue from operations dipped 2.9% to ₹386.5 crore as against ₹397.9 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.


