Prataap Snacks appoints Amrit Chaudhary as SVP and head of sales

The company behind 'Yellow Diamond Chips,' Prataap Snacks, has appointed Amrit Chaudhary as SVP and head of sales, effective July 1.

Chaudhary has over 15 years of experience in FMCG, sales and marketing, business operations, strategy and modern trade. He has worked across all geographies in India and started his career as an entrepreneur in exotic & perishable food business. He is a graduate from Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA). Chaudhary has previously worked with companies like Britannia Industries Limited, ITC, Dabur India Limited, Pepsico Limited and Hindware Home Innovation.

In December 2019, it was reported that the promoters of Prataap Snacks Limited (PSL), are reportedly in discussions to sell a controlling stake in the listed company. It was reported that the negotiations were being led by Sequoia capital, which is part of the promoter group, and owns close to 47 percent of the Indore-based company.