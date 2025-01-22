Pragya Bijalwann appointed as Head of Marketing at Voltas

ADVERTISEMENT
Voltas has appointed Pragya Bijalwann as Head of Marketing. Bijalwann shared the update on her LinkedIn, announcing her new stint at the company.
"Chilling into My Next Adventure with the country’s most trusted AC brand!! I’m over the moon (and under the AC, of course 😊) to announce that I’ve joined Voltas, a proud part of the legendary Tata Group, as the Head of Marketing! To my mentors, friends, and family—thank you for being the wind beneath my wings," read her LinkedIn post.
Bijalwann previously worked as a Chief Marketing Officer at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, and spearheaded the marketing domain for the company's entire business units.
With a diverse career across the lubricants, paints, and consumer good industries, she has honed her expertise in areas such as strategy, financial management, team leadership, and operational excellence.
Her comprehensive skill set extends to ecommerce, stakeholder management, and category management, while also excelling in digital and performance marketing. Additionally, she has made significant contributions to ATL/BTL strategies, brand management, media planning, product portfolio management, and influencer advocacy.
Bijalwann previously worked with Castrol, AkzoNobel, and HPCL, among others.