comScore

Brand Makers

Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

His next move is unknown.

By  Storyboard18Dec 5, 2023 5:46 PM
Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit
Prateek Malpani began his career at Indus Valley Partners, and went on to work across companies like Shiksha.com, redBus, Cure.Fit and Vedantu.

Prateek Malpani, who led Wakefit as head - brand and media, has moved on from his respective role.

He said, “Signing out from Wakefit but leaving a piece of my heart behind. Nothing but gratitude that the universe aligned and put me at the right place, right time and most importantly with the right people to give me the most rewarding and exciting 27 months of my decade long career. The only place where I understood not once, but multiple times on what it means to truly go "viral" and it wouldn't have been possible if people did not provide the right environment for it.”

Malpani began his career at Indus Valley Partners, and went on to work across companies like Shiksha.com, redBus, Cure.Fit and Vedantu.


Tags
First Published on Dec 5, 2023 5:46 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

Brand Makers

Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Brand Makers

BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

Brand Makers

2023: Top executive movements in Indian adland

2023: Top executive movements in Indian adland

Brand Makers

Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

Brand Makers

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

Brand Makers

HUL restructures its leadership team: Harman Dhillon, Kartik Chandrasekhar, Arun Neelakantan get new roles

HUL restructures its leadership team: Harman Dhillon, Kartik Chandrasekhar, Arun Neelakantan get new roles