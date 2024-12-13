Publicis Groupe's Arthur Sadoun on Omnicom-IPG deal: a “positive” for industry, should make for “a lot of fun”

Omnicom and IPG jointly confirmed their proposed takeover agreement, just days after Publicis announced proclaiming the title of the world's largest holding company for the first time.

In a recently released video, Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun kicks off this new video to staff by saying: “I hope you are enjoying being the top dog. But don’t get used to it because it may not last past 2025. As you know, Omnicom has decided to go shopping and has plans to buy IPG.”

Sadoun directly addresses the looming change in industry rankings, joking that employees should not get too comfortable at the top, as Omnicom's "shopping" spree might soon unseat them.

Sadoun explains why he views the Omnicom-IPG deal as an overall positive step for the industry, arguing that consolidation could improve the sector’s standing in financial markets.

He suggests that creating three major global players might help transform what analysts currently view as a “bad neighbourhood” into a more robust, competitive environment.

Drawing on Publicis’s previous experience with a failed mega-merger attempt alongside Omnicom a decade ago, Sadoun notes that major acquisitions often require intense internal focus on integration.

By contrast, Publicis’s significant investments over the past decade in data and technology have already bolstered its capabilities, enabling the company to remain client-centric during this period of industry upheaval.