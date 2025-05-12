PVR Inox's ad income drops by 8% to Rs 96 crore in Q4 FY25

PVR Inox on Monday announced its Quarter 4 earnings for the fiscal year 2025. The consolidated losses of the cinema company have narrowed marginally in Q4 FY25 to Rs 125.3 crore compared to Rs 129.7 crore in Q4 FY24.

However, in the overall fiscal year 2025, PVR Inox's losses have mounted to Rs 281 crore. In FY24, the company reported the consolidated losses of Rs 37.7 crore.

The advertisement income of the company plunged to Rs 96 crore in Q4 FY25 compared to Rs 104 crore in the same duration in FY24--an 8% drop year-on-year.

Overall, the ad income of the company stood at Rs 447 crore in FY25.

The revenue from operations in Q4 FY25 also plunged on a year-on-year basis.

The global box office collection crashed to Rs 3,543 crore in FY25--a 9% YoY drop.

The Hindi box office collection declined by 26% in FY25 due to a drop in Bollywood titles, a lack of superstar movies, and the postponement of release dates. However, the business of the Hindi box office surged by 153%, driven by releases like 'Pushpa 2' and 'Kalki'. The English box office by 28% due to the lingering impact of the 2023-24 Hollywood strike.

Hindi box office share dropped from 51% to 41%, but Hindi dubbed increased from 5% to 13% in FY25.

"Chhava emerged as the highest-grossing film in the 4th quarter, earning approximately Rs 700 crore at the box office, followed by strong performances from Sankranthiki Vasthunam (Telugu), SkyForce, Empuraan (Malayalam), Daaku Maharaj (Telugu), Game Changer (Telugu), Dragon (Tamil), and Vidaamuyarchi (Tamil), according to the company's quarterly statement.

PVR Inox's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,249.8 crore in Q4 FY25 versus Rs 1,256.4 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal.

In fiscal 2025, the revenue from the operation of the company declined to Rs 5,780 crore from Rs 6,107 crore.

The revenue from movie exhibition stood at Rs 1,235.2 crore in Q4 FY25--a drop of 0.96% YoY. And, in FY25, it stood at Rs 5,622 crore compared to Rs 6,071.4 crore.

PVR gained the Rs 82.1 crore from movie production and distribution in Q4 FY25 versus Rs 79.4 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The revenue from the sale of movie tickets was up 1.5% to Rs 644 crore, while a 7.8% drop was seen in the decline in sales of food and beverages to Rs 381 crore in Q4 FY25. In Q4 FY24, the company's sales from F&B were recorded at Rs 413 crore.

According to the quarterly earnings, the movie exhibition cost climbed up to Rs 252.3 crore in Q4 FY25--an increase of 2.02% YoY.

Overall, the movie exhibition cost reduced to Rs 1,178 crore in FY25 compared to Rs 1,411 crore in FY24.

The expenses related to the consumption of food and beverages also came down to Rs 99.9 crore in Q4 FY25 versus Rs 113 crore in Q4 FY24.

Movie production and distribution expenses remained flat at Rs 58.4 crore in Q4 FY25. But in full fiscal 2025, it rose to Rs 328 crore compared to Rs 188 crore in FY24.

To overcome losses, PVR Inox has reduced its debt to Rs 952 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,294 crore in FY24.

The cinema company has also reduced its headcount by 13% in the past five years to 21,035.

"In line with our profitability and operational efficiency objectives, we continued to rationalize our screen portfolio — closing 72 screens and opening 77 new ones over the course of the year," the company said in a stock exchange filing.