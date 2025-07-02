            
Saregama appoints Vinay Kumar Guwalani as SVP - Music Monetisation and Marketing

By  Storyboard18Jul 2, 2025 9:29 AM
As per the company, the appointment is effective from July 1, 2025.

Saregama India has appointed Vinay Kumar Guwalani as the Senior Vice President – Music Monetisation and Marketing. As per the company, the appointment is effective from July 1, 2025.

Guwalani brings with him over 17 years of extensive experience in the music and entertainment industry. A Bachelor of Engineering graduate from WIEECT, Mumbai University, he has held senior leadership positions at notable companies such as Believe and Zee Music Company.

Before his current appointment, Guwalani served as Director – Label & Artist Solutions at Believe, where he played a key role in driving digital monetisation strategies and strengthening artist partnerships. His expertise spans across music licensing, content monetisation, artist relations and strategic marketing, skills that are expected to contribute significantly to the company’s evolving music business.

With this appointment, the company strengthens its leadership team as it looks to expand its footprint in the digital music ecosystem and deepen its engagement with artists and audiences alike.


First Published on Jul 2, 2025 9:27 AM

