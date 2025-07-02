Bikash Chowdhury exits InMobi Group after 14-year journey; launches storytelling venture ‘Zebu’

ADVERTISEMENT
Bikash Chowdhury has announced his departure from InMobi Group after 14 years to embark on a new entrepreneurial chapter.
Chowdhury has been associated with the group across two stints spanning 12 years, recounted key milestones that shaped his career and the company’s evolution. These include launching multiple offices across Asia in 2012–13, spearheading Glance’s first-ever TV commercial in 2020 and leading high-impact campaigns such as the 2021 mass media blitz featuring Hardik Pandya, Rana Daggubati, Vir Das and Hina Khan, as well as a Bigg Boss integration in 2023.
Chowdhury reflected on his time at InMobi and Glance, calling it a “scrappy, ambitious and full-of-promise” journey that began in a modest office above an Arrow showroom on Bangalore’s 100 Feet Road. “I stepped out for the last time yesterday. My heart is full – with gratitude for the experiences, the connections, and the memories we’ve built together,” he said.
Chowdhury gave a special mention to his marketing team, thanking them for their creativity and belief, and expressed his appreciation for the founders and leadership teams at InMobi and Glance for co-creating what he described as an “incredible journey.”
Now, turning the page, Chowdhury is diving full-time into a passion project he’s been nurturing since 2022 with collaborator K. Srikrishna. The duo is launching Zebu, a new storytelling-led training, coaching and consulting venture that blends their love for narrative craft with learning and development.
“Storytelling has always been my passion, and as a marketer, I’ve been fortunate to pursue it through my work. Starting July 1, I’m turning that passion into a full-time venture,” said Chowdhury.