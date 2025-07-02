            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • bikash-chowdhury-exits-inmobi-group-after-14-year-journey-launches-storytelling-venture-zebu-72700

Bikash Chowdhury exits InMobi Group after 14-year journey; launches storytelling venture ‘Zebu’

Chowdhury has been associated with the group across two stints spanning 12 years, recounted key milestones that shaped his career and the company’s evolution.

By  Storyboard18Jul 2, 2025 11:30 AM
Bikash Chowdhury exits InMobi Group after 14-year journey; launches storytelling venture ‘Zebu’
Chowdhury is diving full-time into a passion project he’s been nurturing since 2022 with collaborator K. Srikrishna. The duo is launching Zebu.

Bikash Chowdhury has announced his departure from InMobi Group after 14 years to embark on a new entrepreneurial chapter.

Chowdhury has been associated with the group across two stints spanning 12 years, recounted key milestones that shaped his career and the company’s evolution. These include launching multiple offices across Asia in 2012–13, spearheading Glance’s first-ever TV commercial in 2020 and leading high-impact campaigns such as the 2021 mass media blitz featuring Hardik Pandya, Rana Daggubati, Vir Das and Hina Khan, as well as a Bigg Boss integration in 2023.

Chowdhury reflected on his time at InMobi and Glance, calling it a “scrappy, ambitious and full-of-promise” journey that began in a modest office above an Arrow showroom on Bangalore’s 100 Feet Road. “I stepped out for the last time yesterday. My heart is full – with gratitude for the experiences, the connections, and the memories we’ve built together,” he said.

Chowdhury gave a special mention to his marketing team, thanking them for their creativity and belief, and expressed his appreciation for the founders and leadership teams at InMobi and Glance for co-creating what he described as an “incredible journey.”

Now, turning the page, Chowdhury is diving full-time into a passion project he’s been nurturing since 2022 with collaborator K. Srikrishna. The duo is launching Zebu, a new storytelling-led training, coaching and consulting venture that blends their love for narrative craft with learning and development.

“Storytelling has always been my passion, and as a marketer, I’ve been fortunate to pursue it through my work. Starting July 1, I’m turning that passion into a full-time venture,” said Chowdhury.


Tags
First Published on Jul 2, 2025 11:30 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

PepsiCo India appoints Saakshi Verma Menon as CMO for India Foods

PepsiCo India appoints Saakshi Verma Menon as CMO for India Foods

Brand Makers

Saregama appoints Vinay Kumar Guwalani as SVP - Music Monetisation and Marketing

Saregama appoints Vinay Kumar Guwalani as SVP - Music Monetisation and Marketing

Brand Makers

MS Dhoni set to own 'Captain Cool' as personal brand nears trademark approval

MS Dhoni set to own 'Captain Cool' as personal brand nears trademark approval

Brand Makers

RIL's CMD Mukesh Ambani: We have no hesitation in believing we can build businesses of the future

RIL's CMD Mukesh Ambani: We have no hesitation in believing we can build businesses of the future

Brand Makers

'Raymond 2.0 will be anchored on Lifestyle, Real Estate, and Engineering': Gautam Singhania

'Raymond 2.0 will be anchored on Lifestyle, Real Estate, and Engineering': Gautam Singhania

Brand Makers

HUL's investment in digital & influencer marketing | Video games under the radar | Tata Digital strengthens board

HUL's investment in digital & influencer marketing | Video games under the radar | Tata Digital strengthens board

Brand Makers

Boston Consulting Group names Yasushi Sasaki as next Asia Pacific Chair

Boston Consulting Group names Yasushi Sasaki as next Asia Pacific Chair