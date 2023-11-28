comScore

Brand Makers

Rajdeepak Das becomes CCO at Publicis Groupe South Asia and chairman, Leo Burnett South Asia

Storyboard18 was the first to report about Rajdeepak Das's elevation.

By  Storyboard18Nov 28, 2023 2:29 PM
Rajdeepak Das becomes CCO at Publicis Groupe South Asia and chairman, Leo Burnett South Asia
In his new role, Rajdeepak Das will also work closely with the creative, data and technology talent across the Groupe to champion these mandates.

Rajdeepak Das is now chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe South Asia and chairman Leo Burnett, South Asia. Storyboard18 was first to report about Rajdeepak Das's elevation. In his new role, Das will also work closely with the creative, data and technology talent across the Groupe to champion these mandates.

In a press note, Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe, said, “I have really enjoyed working with Raj as his ideas and creativity continue to fuel both business impact and accolades. His quest for world-changing brand ideas is truly remarkable. His scintillating, sustained performance, ability to transform agency culture and reputation, as well as the width of the work that captures innovation, business transformation, data and sustainability, make him an ideal choice. We hope to leverage these strengths on a larger Groupe canvas.”

Das added, “I am super-delighted to get such a large canvas! With the breadth of capabilities at the Groupe level, a repertoire of finest clients and brilliant diverse talent, the opportunities are limitless. It’s been a truly exhilarating ride for me so far, and the new mandate (s) make it even more exciting. I look forward to redefining creativity and driving brand impact, as also positively shaping communities through powerful, progressive work.”

Leo Burnett India is on the lookout for a new CEO since its former chief Dheeraj Sinha moved on to join FCB Group India. The grapevine is buzzing with chatter about McCann Worldgroup India's executive director Amitesh Rao who is likely to join the Publcis Groupe-owned Leo Burnett. Rao will fill in Sinha's shoes and is expected to take charge from January, 2024, insiders tell Storyboard18.


Tags
First Published on Nov 28, 2023 2:13 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

Prateek Malpani moves on from Wakefit

Brand Makers

Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

Volvo Car India onboards Jyotsana Singh Kaushik as director - marketing and PR

Brand Makers

Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Former Dentsu Creative India CCO Aalap Desai launches a new ad agency, TGTHR

Brand Makers

BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

BetterPlace appoints Deepak Lamba as enterprise sales head

Brand Makers

Skincare has gone beyond need-based products: RSH Global's CMO Poulomi Roy

Skincare has gone beyond need-based products: RSH Global's CMO Poulomi Roy

Brand Makers

Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

Ad veteran Helen Anchan passes away

Brand Makers

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

AAAI re-elects Prasanth Kumar as president

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Mercedes-Benz, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements at Mercedes-Benz, Publicis Groupe, Dentsu, and more