Rajdeepak Das becomes CCO at Publicis Groupe South Asia and chairman, Leo Burnett South Asia

Rajdeepak Das is now chief creative officer, Publicis Groupe South Asia and chairman Leo Burnett, South Asia. Storyboard18 was first to report about Rajdeepak Das's elevation. In his new role, Das will also work closely with the creative, data and technology talent across the Groupe to champion these mandates.

In a press note, Anupriya Acharya, South Asia CEO, Publicis Groupe, said, “I have really enjoyed working with Raj as his ideas and creativity continue to fuel both business impact and accolades. His quest for world-changing brand ideas is truly remarkable. His scintillating, sustained performance, ability to transform agency culture and reputation, as well as the width of the work that captures innovation, business transformation, data and sustainability, make him an ideal choice. We hope to leverage these strengths on a larger Groupe canvas.”

Das added, “I am super-delighted to get such a large canvas! With the breadth of capabilities at the Groupe level, a repertoire of finest clients and brilliant diverse talent, the opportunities are limitless. It’s been a truly exhilarating ride for me so far, and the new mandate (s) make it even more exciting. I look forward to redefining creativity and driving brand impact, as also positively shaping communities through powerful, progressive work.”