Real Madrid and HP sign technology sponsorship agreement

The partnership aims to address societal issues including digital divide through various initiatives.

By  Storyboard18Feb 5, 2024 5:14 PM
HP and Real Madrid are teaming up to address social issues like the digital divide, aiming to accelerate digital equity globally and foster a more inclusive sports community.

Real Madrid, the Spanish professional football club has announced a global technology sponsorship agreement with HP Inc. Both parties signed the collaborative agreement during a ceremony at Ciudad Real Madrid training complex. HP will be the first brand to have its logo appear on the Real Madrid jersey sleeve in the club's 121-year history, as a part of multi-year deal.

HP, Real Madrid's latest technology collaborator, seeks to expedite digital evolution within club facilities to elevate fan engagement at the Santiago Bernabeu complex, gaming, and club management.

“HP and Real Madrid are two iconic global brands with a shared passion for delighting fans, enabling exceptional performance and making a positive impact on communities,” commented HP chief marketing and corporate affairs officer Antonio Lucio. He further added, “we are honoured to partner with Real Madrid and see many exciting opportunities to harness the power of HP’s technology and brand to create amazing new experiences for fans while empowering the communities we share.”

Representatives from both outfits joined the signing ceremony including Real Madrid president, Florentino Pérez, HP’s Lucio, Real Madrid First teams coach Carlo Ancelotti, and captains from the men’s and women’s football teams. Real Madrid players showcased their new sponsor for the first time during the February 4 match against Atlético de Madrid.

HP and Real Madrid are teaming up to address social issues like the digital divide, aiming to accelerate digital equity globally and foster a more inclusive sports community. This collaboration involves creating programs that tackle societal challenges, as stated by HP.


First Published on Feb 5, 2024 5:14 PM

