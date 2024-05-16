Reckitt appoints Kanika Kalra as Regional Marketing Director – Health & Nutrition

Leading consumer health and hygiene company, Reckitt has appointed Kanika Kalra as the Regional Marketing Director, Health & Nutrition at Reckitt - South Asia. In this role, Kalra will lead marketing strategies for Reckitt’s portfolio of health and nutrition brands across India and other South Asian markets.

Kalra brings with her over 20 years of experience in driving consumer, consumer technology and marketing practices ranging from a myriad of sectors, including personal care, beauty, food and beverage, fashion, and E-Commerce among others.

Before joining Reckitt India, Kalra was associated with McKinsey & Company as Partner and worked extensively across the firm’s Consumer, Consumer Technology and Marketing practices. She was also the Managing Partner of McKinsey’s Mumbai office from 2020-2023 where she spearheaded the building of the firm’s new Mumbai office. Kalra led the diversity and inclusion initiatives for McKinsey India.

Gaurav Jain, Executive Vice President, Reckitt – South Asia, said, “At Reckitt, we are consistently working towards building a healthier world and we look forward to working with Kanika in her new role to help take this vision forward. As the Indian consumer is ever evolving, Kanika’s proven ability and expertise will further help us lead our strategic marketing in a direction that meaningfully connects and resonates with our consumer base across markets.”

Kalra added "Reckitt’s impressive growth as a leading health, hygiene and nutrition company is inspiring. I am excited about working with our portfolio of iconic brands and creating new experiences that address the deepest needs of our consumers, at a time when we are all resetting the way we think about our health and that of our family and community.”