Red Bull appoints former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp as Global Head of Soccer

Red Bull has appointed German coach Jürgen Klopp as the Global Head of Soccer. In this new role, Klopp will manage the organisation’s international network of soccer clubs.

Jürgen Klopp will not handle the club's daily operations but will concentrate on assisting the sports directors in promoting the Red Bull philosophy. He will also utilise his network to help scout premier talent and support the training and development of coaches.

The appointment will be effective from January 1, 2025.

Talking about his new role, Klopp said, “After almost 25 years on the sideline, I could not be more excited to get involved in a project like this. The role may have changed but my passion for football and the people who make the game what it is has not.”

Jurgen Klopp wrapped up his nine-year stint as Liverpool's manager following the 2023-24 season. During his time in charge, Liverpool captured all significant trophies, including the Champions League (2018-19), Premier League (2019-20), FA Cup (2021-22), two EFL Cups, the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup. The team also achieved second place twice in the Champions League and once in the Europa League.