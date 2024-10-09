Zarin Daruwala to retire from Standard Chartered India in 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
Standard Chartered Bank announced today that Zarin Daruwala, the CEO of its India and South Asia operations, will retire on April 1, 2025, as per media reports.
Her departure comes after an impactful tenure that began in 2016 when she joined the bank, bringing with her a wealth of experience from a career spanning more than 35 years in the banking industry.
Under Daruwala's leadership, Standard Chartered has established itself as a significant player in the Indian market, focusing on cross-border solutions in Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) and enhancing its Wealth and Retail Banking (WRB) offerings.
The bank credits her for fostering a robust risk and compliance culture, positioning India as one of the largest markets for the Group.
Standard Chartered also announced that they will provide updated on the appointment of Daruwala's successor in due course, as per reports.
Currently, the bank operates a network of 100 branches across 43 cities in India, with key business segments in Corporate and Investment Banking and Wealth and Retail Banking.
Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong stock exchanges.