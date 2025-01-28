Regional content and personalisation were the game-changers: Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu

With initiatives like dentsu BX, the launch of Dentsu Lab, and a commitment to sustainability, dentsu has reshaped brand connections and industry standards, thereby cementing its position as a pioneer in innovation, creativity, and meaningful transformation across the region.

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu spoke to Storyboard18 about the agency's growth and his perspective towards growing trends in media and entertainment industry for the upcoming year, Reflecting on 2024, he shared one phrase that defined the journey at dentsu South Asia: “Innovating to Impact.” The year was marked by transformation, innovation, and a steadfast commitment to meaningful change. Sharing his thoughts on the milestones, Razdan remarked, “One of the key highlights was the launch of dentsu BX in India. This initiative revolutionized how brands connect with audiences by seamlessly blending business transformation with creative storytelling.”

The organisation also fortified its Business Transformation Practice, emphasising innovative, people-centric solutions aimed at inspiring lasting change. “Our progress was powered by two transformative frameworks: Integrated Growth Solutions (IGS) and the One Dentsu Operating Model (ODOM),” Razdan explained. “These frameworks allowed us to integrate marketing, technology, and consulting, enabling us to tackle complex business challenges while keeping people—whether clients, consumers, or communities—at the centre of everything we do.”

A creative renaissance was another hallmark of the year, highlighted by the revitalisation of Dentsu Creative Webchutney and Dentsu Creative Isobar. Razdan noted, “This reaffirmed our commitment to leading with digital-first thinking and delivering excellence in creativity.”

In media and performance marketing, the focus on leadership in precision and performance marketing drove measurable client success. Simultaneously, the CXM practice expanded its influence, helping brands foster deeper, data-driven connections with audiences. “The merger of Extentia and Salesforce teams, bringing together over 2,000 experts, was another landmark moment,” he added. “This synergy cemented our leadership in the tech space and prepared us to meet future challenges with agility and innovation.”

India’s pivotal role on the global stage also stood out. “With the successful launch of the Next-Gen Narrative, we pioneered storytelling designed for a world where digital meets human,” Razdan shared. Among other innovations, the establishment of Dentsu Lab in Mumbai and Bengaluru was a standout achievement. “Joining select global markets in hosting this initiative, we positioned India as a hub for cutting-edge innovation poised to influence industries worldwide,” he explained.

Purpose-driven impact remained central to dentsu’s vision. “Our 8th year of One Day for Change was a humbling reminder of the importance of shared success,” Razdan reflected. “Watching our teams unite to create meaningful change within communities was truly inspiring.”

Emphasizing thought leadership, dentsu launched its first-ever podcast series, Dentsu Unscripted. “This series amplified voices and showcased the incredible work across our organisation,” Razdan noted. Alongside, insightful reports like the Digital Report, Bharatiya Consumer Coffee Table Book, and Gaming Report provided a fresh perspective on India’s evolving consumer landscape.

Looking to the future, Razdan pointed to strategic pillars such as retail, total commerce, performance marketing, CXM, and entertainment. “These pillars are strategically positioned to ensure dentsu remains at the forefront of industries shaping tomorrow,” he said. Reflecting on the year, Razdan concluded, “2024 was the year where resilience met innovation, and belief met purpose. While others talk about transformation, we lived it.”

Discussing the standout media, marketing, and branding trends of 2024, Razdan highlighted the rise of regional content. “Brands embraced vernacular storytelling across platforms like YouTube, OTT, and social media,” he observed. The popularity of short-form videos on platforms like Instagram and Snapchat further enabled brands to engage diverse consumer segments quickly.

On the technology front, Razdan noted, “AI-powered personalisation reshaped brand engagement, enabling highly tailored messaging.” Social commerce also thrived on platforms like Instagram and WhatsApp, driven by influencer partnerships and user-generated content. Meanwhile, sustainability emerged as a key focus. “Consumers are increasingly aware of environmental issues, and brands are embedding purpose-driven marketing into their strategies,” Razdan said. Data privacy became a top priority. “Brands worked to strengthen consumer trust amid evolving regulations,” Razdan explained. Innovations such as CGI in outdoor advertising also brought fresh creativity to visual storytelling.

The transformative impact of AI, particularly generative AI, was another highlight of 2024. “Generative AI allowed us to create multilingual campaigns that broke language barriers and enhanced engagement with diverse audiences,” Razdan shared. AI-powered tools refined consumer behaviour insights, enabling precise targeting and improved campaign outcomes. However, Razdan emphasized the importance of ethical considerations. “While these advancements open incredible possibilities, maintaining transparency and consumer trust is paramount,” he remarked.

Looking ahead to 2025, Razdan identified several disruptive trends poised to reshape the landscape. “The rise of the Bharat consumer presents a significant opportunity as digital tools expand access to untapped audiences,” he explained. He also highlighted the integration of AI and human creativity, stating, “The blending of these two forces will create campaigns that are not only effective but deeply resonant with consumers.”

Hyperlocal marketing is set to gain traction, with advancements in geo-targeting enabling brands to personalise messaging at a neighbourhood level. “This will help build stronger local connections,” Razdan noted. Additionally, voice and conversational AI, particularly in regional languages, will revolutionise customer engagement in India’s mobile-first market. Sustainability, too, will evolve from being a trend to a consumer expectation. “Brands will need to make eco-conscious practices a core part of their strategy,” he emphasized.

On a personal front, Razdan shared his resolution for 2025. “I aim to spend more meaningful time with family, ensuring that I’m truly present in the moments that matter,” he said. Professionally, he plans to build on the strong foundation already established. “Our focus remains on Innovating to Impact, delivering transformative solutions, and empowering our teams to thrive,” he stated.