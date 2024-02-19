Ripple’s Navin Gupta joins Crystal Blockchain as chief executive officer

Navin Gupta, who led Ripple as managing director - South Asia and MENA, has joined Crystal Blockchain as chief executive officer. This decision comes at a time when the firm is looking for expansion in the Middle East and Asia.
Marina Khaustova, who is the current CEO, has now been promoted as the chief operating officer. Crystal Blockchain looks into providing transaction tracking software to companies and government agencies, stated a media report.
Gupta began his career at Citigroup and HSBC. During his stint at Citigroup, he was a relationship manager for tech. He had clients like Google, Amazon, Intel among others.